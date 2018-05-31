Did Rahul Raj Singh, Who Was Dating Pratyusha Banerjee When She Died, Just Announce His Wedding?

Rahul Raj Singh, on his unverified Instagram account, has posted about his 'soon-to-be-wife'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2018 15:43 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Did Rahul Raj Singh, Who Was Dating Pratyusha Banerjee When She Died, Just Announce His Wedding?

Rahul Raj Singh had shared this picture with Saloni Sharma (Image courtesy: iamrahulrajsingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma, my soon-to-be-wife," he wrote
  2. Saloni is reportedly his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated before Pratyusha
  3. Pratyusha had committed suicide in April 2016
TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, on his unverified Instagram account, has posted about his 'soon-to-be-wife' Saloni Sharma. Rahul shared a thank you note for his friends who wished him on his birthday and wrote a lengthy post, with several pictures from the party. "I would like to wish every single person who came, who wished me, who called and messaged, and even those who didn't. Thanks so much. And, of course, a very happy birthday to m. This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success. A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma, my soon to be wife and partner for life. You have been there when no one could. Loved all the surprises," read an excerpt from his post, shared a day ago. Saloni Sharma is reportedly Rahul's ex-girlfriend, whom he dated before Pratyusha.

Saloni Sharma, whose Instagram handle name is 'onlysimkie,' has commented on Rahul's post and wrote, "Thank you. Lots of hugs and much love!"

Take a look at Rahul Raj Singh's post here.
 
 

It has been a long year for me...one which had many ups and downs..several highs and several lows....but like they say...what does not kill u...only makes you stronger...on my Birthday today...I would like to wish every single person who came,who wished me,who called and messaged,and even those who didn't!! Thanks so much!! And of course A Very Happy Birthday to Me!!! 1This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success! A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma@onlysimkie...my soon to be wife and partner for life...u have been there when no one could!! Loved all the surprises!! THANK YOU BAPI MA FOR THE WONDERFUL VIDEO! Thank you to my dear family for giving birth to me so I can celebrate this day!! Thank you Raj and Tanya for your midnight visit! Thank you Rahul Dwivedi for your creativity...Thank you Bablu and Dharmendra for being there smiling and dancing...Thank uuuu! Muah!

A post shared by Rahul Raj Singh (@iamrahulrajsingh) on



Comments
Pratyusha Banerjee, best-known for her role in Balika Vadhu, had committed suicide in April 2016. Her parents had claimed that one of the reasons why Pratyusha committed suicide was her alleged troubled relationship with Rahul. Actress Kamya Punjabi had released a short film Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey on her first death anniversary.

After Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha had starred in Bigg Boss 8. Her last stint with TV was reality show Power Couple, where she participated with Rahul Raj Singh.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul Raj SinghRahul Raj Singh Pratyusha BanerjeeTelevision

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusBy Election ResultsLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................