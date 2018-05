Did Rahul Raj Singh, Who Was Dating Pratyusha Banerjee When She Died, Just Announce His Wedding?

Rahul Raj Singh had shared this picture with Saloni Sharma (Image courtesy: iamrahulrajsingh)

TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh , on his unverified Instagram account, has posted about his 'soon-to-be-wife' Saloni Sharma. Rahul shared a thank you note for his friends who wished him on his birthday and wrote a lengthy post, with several pictures from the party. "I would like to wish every single person who came, who wished me, who called and messaged, and even those who didn't. Thanks so much. And, of course, a very happy birthday to m. This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success. A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma, my soon to be wife and partner for life. You have been there when no one could. Loved all the surprises," read an excerpt from his post, shared a day ago. Saloni Sharma is reportedly Rahul's ex-girlfriend, whom he dated before Pratyusha.Saloni Sharma, whose Instagram handle name is 'onlysimkie,' has commented on Rahul's post and wrote, "Thank you. Lots of hugs and much love!"Take a look at Rahul Raj Singh's post here. Pratyusha Banerjee, best-known for her role in, had committed suicide in April 2016. Her parents had claimed that one of the reasons why Pratyusha committed suicide was her alleged troubled relationship with Rahul. Actress Kamya Punjabi had released a short filmon her first death anniversary.After, Pratyusha had starred in. Her last stint with TV was reality show Power Couple, where she participated with Rahul Raj Singh