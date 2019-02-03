Diana Penty: 'While I'm Open To All Kinds Of Films And Genres, I Would Love To Do A Thriller'

Diana Penty was last seen in Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi (Image courtesy dianapenty)

Highlights "What excites me the most is choosing films," said Diana Penty "Content has become king and filmmakers are experimenting," she added "Audience is appreciating and accepting this change," she said

Having done films as different as chalk and cheese, actress Diana Penty of Cocktail fame says she would love to do a thriller and a "full action film". "What excites me the most is choosing films that are completely different from each other, which as an actor gives you something different to play with each time. It urges you to step outside your comfort zone and play characters you have never experienced before, in genres you have never worked on before," Diana told IANS in an e-mail interview.

"It can be challenging and that is what keeps me motivated as an actor. And while I'm open to all kinds of films and genres, I would love to do a thriller and a full on action film one day," added the Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran actress.

Diana began her modelling career in 2005. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the romantic-comedy film "Cocktail". She followed it up with films like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Lucknow Central.

Does she credit her catwalk days to being a successful actor today?

"Of course, I do. I am where I am today because of my modelling career and that's something I will always be grateful for. It was through the various magazine covers and TV commercials I was doing at the time that I was spotted and offered my first film, Cocktail," she said.

With a surge of content-driven films in Bollywood, Diana said that it's not only a great time for cinema but also for actresses.

"Content has become king and filmmakers are experimenting with different subjects, but what's most exciting is that women now have so many more opportunities to play strong and central characters. The best part is that the audience is appreciating and accepting this change with open arms," she said.

Diana turned showstopper for the label Mishru on Sunday at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

Asked if she is fashion conscious in real life, she said: "It depends on what I'm doing and where I'm going. If I'm lounging at home or off to the gym or catching up with friends over coffee, then I would not be bothered really. If I'm dressing for a dinner or a night out or even an event,that is when I enjoy getting my fashion game on."