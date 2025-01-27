<i>Dhoom Dhaam</i> Trailer: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's Wedding Night Gone Wrong

The trailer of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's Dhoom Dhaam is out now. The trailer promises a roller coaster ride of drama, action, emotion, topped with a dose of laughter. After all, when a seemingly timid bride fires a pistol during her wedding night, a chaos is bound to follow.

The trailer opens with Yami (Koyal) and Pratik's (Veer) wedding night. An intruder (Eijaz Khan) barges into the newlyweds' hotel room and enquires about a mysterious 'Charlie'. While Veer confronts the intruder, his new bride Koyal doesn't think twice to fire a pistol to save herself and husband from the clutches of a goon.

The chaotic run seems to get longer than expected, as the newlyweds are completely clueless about Charlie's identity, while the goon won't let them go without cracking the details of the mysterious man's whereabouts.

The trailer is replete with gun shots, crazy action sequences and one-liners (mostly delivered by Yami Gautam).

Yami Gautam busts the gender stereotype as she emerges as a fierce, no-nonsense bride who can protect her husband from an impending danger.

Apart from Eijaj Khan, Prateik Babbar plays a cameo in this fun riot.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Dhoom Dhaam will stream on Netflix from February 14. The film is directed by Rishab Seth.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370. Pratik Gandhi had a few releases in last year. He was seen in films like Do Aur Do Pyaar, Dedh Bigha Zameen and Agni. Pratik Gandhi shot to fame with Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992, based on broker Harshad Mehta's involvement in the scam.