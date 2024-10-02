<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Next Stop For Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film - Rs 350 Crore

Jr NTR's latest film, Devara Part 1, has shown a positive trend in box office collections following a dip on Monday. On Tuesday, the film experienced an uptick in collections across all languages, particularly in Hindi. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Devara Part 1 earned Rs 13.5 crore on Tuesday, surpassing its first Monday's earnings of Rs 12.75 crore.

The film's evening and night shows saw a significant rise in ticket sales, positioning it for even greater growth. The film's total all-India nett collection has now reached Rs 186 crore, with a worldwide gross nearing Rs 340 crore. The original Telugu version held steady, grossing Rs 8 crore, while the dubbed Hindi version brought in over Rs 5 crore.

The Hindi version of Devara Part 1 has consistently performed well since its release, mirroring a trend seen with Kalki 2898 AD, where the Hindi version outperformed its Telugu counterpart.

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in their Telugu debuts, will enjoy a full week without major releases before it encounters two Hindi films: Alia Bhatt's jailbreak actioner Jigra and the Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Originally envisioned as a standalone movie, Devara has been split into two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on September 27. Post-Devara, Jr NTR will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.