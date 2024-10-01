<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Passes The Crucial Monday Test

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 debuted in theatres on September 27. The film had a stellar opening and went on to perform well through the weekend. But, did it pass the crucial Monday test? Let's find out. Devara raked in ₹12.5 crore on Monday, reported Sacnilk. The film saw a significant drop in numbers as it collected ₹38.2 crore and ₹39.9 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. After Day 4, Devara's total domestic collection now stands at ₹173.1 crore. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and Varadha. Janhvi portrays Thangam, Jr NTR's love interest. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, Bhaira. The movie's supporting cast includes Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab, and Talluri Rameswari. Devara: Part 1 is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Devara's weekend box office numbers and claimed that the film “lives up to the mighty expectations”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “STRONG WEEKEND... Jr NTR had to score impressive numbers after delivering a smash-hit [RRR], and Devara lives up to the mighty expectations, reaffirming the actor's star-power.”

He added, “Despite the low-key buzz around the Hindi version, Devara delivered a good score in its opening weekend... The mass circuits performed exceptionally well, while major national chains - which started slow on Friday morning - saw a significant pickup, ultimately yielding decent to strong results. Looking ahead, the #GandhiJayanti holiday on Wednesday is expected to give the business a boost, but before that, the Monday-Tuesday numbers need to stay steady.”

STRONG WEEKEND... #JrNTR had to score impressive numbers after delivering a smash-hit [#RRR], and #Devara lives up to the mighty expectations, reaffirming the actor's star-power.



Despite the low-key buzz around the #Hindi version, #Devara delivered a good score in its opening… pic.twitter.com/4mLpzwt81j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2024

Devara: Part 1 is a post-independence story about a guy who is committed to keeping his community safe from evil powers. In the main confrontation, Devara stands against his old friend Bhaira, who is planning to smuggle illegal weapons. Rejecting this route, Devara turns vigilante and teams up with the Indian Coast Guard. As Devara's son Varadha gets tricked by Bhaira, they band together to fight the shared enemy.

Devara: Part 1 marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut.