Designer Karl Lagerfeld Dies. Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra And Others Post Tributes

Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia and other Bollywood celebrities posted their tributes on social media for designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on Tuesday. Sushmita Sen, in her eulogy piece, wrote: "What a brilliant man and a celebrated life! God speed Karl Lagerfeld. Rest in peace the legend." The former beauty queen, in her Instagram post, claimed to be Karl Lagerfeld's "biggest fan ever" and added the hashtags "#biggestfanever,#respect, #love, #remembered, #cherished and #timeless." Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 on Tuesday. He died at a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, where he was admitted on Monday night. Reports of Karl Lagerfeld's deteriorating health condition started doing the rounds after the designer missed Chanel's January show in Paris.

Neha Dhupia also remembered the "fashion icon" and tweeted: "RIP Karl Lagerfeld...Fashion just lost an icon ..."I am very much down to earth, just not this earth."

RIP #KarlLagerfeld ... fashion just lost an icon ... "I am very much down to earth, just not this earth" ... pic.twitter.com/AHrtS4JWkC — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 19, 2019

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty paid tribute to the legendary designer by sharing a renowned quote by Karl Lagerfeld on Twitter and she wrote: "RIP to the best there was."

RIP to the best there was #karllagerfeldpic.twitter.com/6Mriid14yr — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) February 19, 2019

"Don't sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there's nothing else you can give and nobody will care for you." Remembering the legendary fashion icon, or say, fashion re-inventor, #KarlLagerfeld with a quote as strong as his presence. #RIPKarlLagerfeld — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) February 19, 2019

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is a household name in India, also paid tribute to the late haute-couturier on Instagram. In his post, Manish Malhotra addressed the late Chanel designer as a "genius" and wrote: "End of an era... February 19, 2019."

Besides Manish Malhotra, several fashion designers like Anaita Shroff Adajania, Manish Arora also remembered the designer and posted tributes on social media.

Karl Lagerfeld was a big name in the global fashion industry. Besides his own eponymous fashion label, the designer was associated with the French luxury fashion house Chanel and Italian fashion label LVMH's Fendi. Karl Lagerfeld began his career in the fashion industry as an apprentice to Pierre Balmain.