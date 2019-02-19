Designer Karl Lagerfeld Dies. Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra And Others Post Tributes

"What a brilliant man and a celebrated life," wrote Sushmita Sen

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 19, 2019 20:42 IST
A file photo of Karl Lagerfeld shared by Manish Malhotra. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karl Lagerfeld died at a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine on Tuesday
  2. Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85
  3. Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty also paid tribute to him on Twitter

Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia and other Bollywood celebrities posted their tributes on social media for designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on Tuesday. Sushmita Sen, in her eulogy piece, wrote: "What a brilliant man and a celebrated life! God speed Karl Lagerfeld. Rest in peace the legend." The former beauty queen, in her Instagram post, claimed to be Karl Lagerfeld's "biggest fan ever" and added the hashtags "#biggestfanever,#respect, #love, #remembered, #cherished and #timeless." Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 on Tuesday. He died at a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, where he was admitted on Monday night. Reports of Karl Lagerfeld's deteriorating health condition started doing the rounds after the designer missed Chanel's January show in Paris.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

 

 

Neha Dhupia also remembered the "fashion icon" and tweeted: "RIP Karl Lagerfeld...Fashion just lost an icon ..."I am very much down to earth, just not this earth."

 

 

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty paid tribute to the legendary designer by sharing a renowned quote by Karl Lagerfeld on Twitter and she wrote: "RIP to the best there was."

 

 

Here are some more posts by celebrities:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

danke legende #godspeed #rip karl lagerfeld

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) on

 

 

 

 

 

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is a household name in India, also paid tribute to the late haute-couturier on Instagram. In his post, Manish Malhotra addressed the late Chanel designer as a "genius" and wrote: "End of an era... February 19, 2019."

 

 

Besides Manish Malhotra, several fashion designers like Anaita Shroff Adajania, Manish Arora also remembered the designer and posted tributes on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP Karl lagerfeld #respect #genius

A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP one and only Karl Lagerfeld

A post shared by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on

 

Here's what designer Neeta Lulla posted:

 

 

Karl Lagerfeld was a big name in the global fashion industry. Besides his own eponymous fashion label, the designer was associated with the French luxury fashion house Chanel and Italian fashion label LVMH's Fendi. Karl Lagerfeld began his career in the fashion industry as an apprentice to Pierre Balmain.

