Deepika Padukone's Video Call With Her Besties Is All Sorts Of Goals

Deepika Padukone is making us miss our best buddies. The actress dropped an adorable picture featuring her best friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander on her Instagram profile on Monday. In the picture, which is a screenshot of their video call, they can be seen smiling with all their heart as they pose together. Looks like the girl gang, who are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown, catch up with each other through video calls. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Deepika wrote, "Forever." She also tagged Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in her post. Take a look:

Divya and Sneha frequently feature on Deepika's Instagram profile. A few days back, Deepika trended a great deal for a throwback picture featuring Divya Narayan and her brother Aditya Narayan. In the picture, a pint-sized Deepika was seen dressed in a frock with Divya sitting beside her. Sharing the priceless throwback picture, Deepika wrote, "Basic." Take a look:

We are yet to get over this adorable throwback featuring Deepika and Divya. "This Humpty and Dumpty sat on a wall and ate curd rice," wrote Deepika.

Deepika never fails to make her besties feel loved. The Om Shanti Om actress shared this throwback picture featuring her "two munchkins." She captioned the throwback picture as, "Cannot wait for these two munchkins!" Aww. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, in coronavirus lockdown, has been doing it all - from going Marie Kondo on everything to sharing priceless throwback pictures. Take a look:

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen in the social drama Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 where she will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika has also been signed for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Intern.