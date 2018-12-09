Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Fly Mumbai-Udaipur For Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the airport

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika joined the Ambanis for Isha's pre-wedding functions Ranveer and Deepika had a destination wedding last month The Ambanis attended their reception party in Mumbai

Newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh touched down in Udaipur on Sunday evening to join the Ambanis for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities. Deepika and Ranveer, who had a destination wedding last month, were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport earlier, where they waved at the paparazzi before entering through the gates. The new bride opted for a cream salwar suit while Ranveer was casually dressed in track pants and a jacket. Deepika's chooras added a touch of bright red to her look. In Udaipur, Ranveer, whose film Simmba releases later this month, safely escorted Deepika through the airport.

Check out pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Udaipur airport:

Here are pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Kalina airport.

Earlier on Sunday, pop queen Beyonce touched down in the City Of Lakes for performing at Sunday's pre-wedding festivities.

Beyonce at the Udaipur airport. Beyonce at the Udaipur airport.

The pre-wedding functions of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha and Anand Piramal (the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies) kick-started in Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas on Saturday with a star-studded sangeet. Here are some inside moments:

Apart from Beyonce, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton is also part of the Ambanis' impressive guest list. The creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood have also poured in Udaipur for the pre-wedding functions. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri performed at Saturday's sangeet while Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan are all part of Isha Ambani's wedding festivities in Udaipur. Another newlywed couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - also flew in to the city on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leaving for Jodhour

Hillary Clinton with Nita and Mukesh Ambani

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Jaya Bachchan at the Udaipur airport

Salman Khan at the Udaipur airport

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is scheduled for December 12, which will only be attended by close acquaintances of both the families in Mumbai. Earlier this month, the Ambanis had attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai.

