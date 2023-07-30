Deepika Padukone Mimics Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa In Viral Worthy Video. Alia Bhatt Reacts

Ranveer-Deepika in a still from a video. (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

This video of Deepika Padukone grooving to her husband Ranveer Singh's song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts and how. A day after venturing out for the screening of the film with her husband, Deepika Padukone reviewed the film but in her unique style and we must say it is the cutest thing on the Internet today. On Sunday evening, Ranveer Singh posted a cute video of himself and Deepika from inside the car. In the video, we can see Ranveer singing along with What Jhumka, which is playing in the background. However, he is quickly interrupted by his wife who says, "I will do the step."

Cut to Deepika Padukone, who performs the hook step of What Jhumka, rather adorably. As soon as the song ends, we can see Deepika mimicking Ranveer Singh as he gets into his character of Rocky Randhawa and says a few dialogues. The Pathaan star however breaks into laughter midway and says, "Nobody can do it like you do."

Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh wrote, "She Loved it." The actor's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to drop heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

To those seeking context, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who never stop serving couple goals, were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday as Ranveer Singh took his wife Deepika for the screening of his movie.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh shared a selfie of himself and Deepika, clicked inside their car. Sharing the photo, Ranveer asked fans to vote for a poll which read, "Taking her to see Rocky Rani". He further asked people to predict her reaction and added options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHV it" and the hilarious, "Chup kar chappal khayega(shut up or you will be hit with a sandal)."

Before this, the Pathaan star, who was unable to attend her husband's film screening due to her shooting schedule, made it up by accompanying him to director Karan Johar's house for a bash. The actress looked stunning in a printed green shirt and denim. In a video, Deepika and Ranveer could be seen busy chatting and laughing. Ranveer looked uber cool in a round-neck T-shirt and pants.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “ Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hinges on a pulpy Punjabi-Bengali culture clash that serves as a means to explore the ups and downs of relationships, the often-crushing pressures of family ties and the shackles of gender roles in a changed world.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years.