Deepika Padukone In Leather At Paris Fashion Week Is Going To Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone.(courtesy:deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone checked into Paris Fashion Week in the most stylish way possible. The Pathaan actress was at the Louis Vuitton show - she is an ambassador for the fashion house - and showed up in the sharpest look we've seen so far on her ever since she began wearing almost exclusively Louis Vuitton to international events. Deepika's Fashion Week OOTD - a black leather minidress with boots and lace tights. Not all of Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton looks have been impressive - we're looking at you, weird jacket thing that she wore to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar last year. This outfit, however, is a hit across social media. The comments thread on Deepika's post has been flooded with compliments like "Killing it" and "Queen. Period."

See Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone is hell for leather - she was spotted flying out to Paris over the weekend in a leather jacket, prompting some hilarious reactions from the Internet which reminded her that it was too hot in Mumbai for a leather jacket no matter how briefly she wore it before getting onto her flight. Deepika Padukone will be attending the Oscars as a presenter next week, likely wearing Louis Vuitton. Check out her airport look:

Meanwhile, the actress will be attending the Oscars as a presenter next week, likely wearing Louis Vuitton. The actress, on Thursday night, shared the first slate of Oscar presenters that were unveiled by the Academy and she wrote: "#Oscars #oscars95." In no time, the actress' post was flooded with comments from fans and friends. Deepika's biggest cheerleader - her husband Ranveer Singh quickly dropped a smiling face with a halo emoji along with a few clap emojis. Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone wrote "Boom." "Can't wait to watch you Deepu," Neha Dhupia's comment read. Sayani Gupta wrote: "Woohoooooo." Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania also cheered for her in the comments. See her full post here.

Last seen in Pathaan, Deepika's upcoming projects include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.