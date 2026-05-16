<i>DC</i> Trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Violent Lover In Gritty Devdas-Inspired Thriller

The makers of DC have released the film's trailer, offering a closer look at the dark and violent world of the upcoming Tamil romantic action thriller.

The film marks acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut and is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

What's Happening

Running for over three minutes, the trailer expands on the action-heavy and stylised visuals teased earlier this year.

It opens with a black-and-white extreme wide shot of a car amid screams and chaos, hinting at violence before gunshots take over the scene.

The screen then flashes the line, "Evil is good, Good is evil."

The trailer introduces Lokesh as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra, seemingly drawing inspiration from Devdas with a darker and more violent twist.

One of the key moments in the trailer features an emotional conversation between the two leads.

When Devadas asks Chandra why she has not returned to Kolkata to meet her parents, she reveals that they had sold her.

Later, when she asks him where he is headed, Devadas admits he does not know either.

As the trailer progresses, it shifts into high-octane action with both characters taking on enemies together.

Gunfights, bloody confrontations, hand-to-hand combat and car chase sequences dominate the latter half of the trailer, with Lokesh appearing in several intense action moments.

The trailer ends on a quieter but emotional note, showing Devadas and Chandra standing atop a hill as he tells her, "I'll leave you at someplace safe."

Background

Anirudh Ravichander handled the background score of the film, while Mukesh G is the cinematographer.

The release date of the film has not been announced yet.