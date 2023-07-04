Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby Boy With Erin Darke: 'Crazy, Intense, Wonderful'

Daniel Radcliffe with Erin Darke. (Courtesy: DanielR.Germany)

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who welcomed his first child with longtime partner actor Erin Darke in April, revealed the sex of his newborn recently. The actor also shared his joy about becoming a new dad during his chat with Entertainment Tonight. Daniel has welcomed a baby boy. "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Daniel Radcliffe said during the interaction. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely, " he added.

Daniel also mentioned that his baby will be a determining factor for choosing his future projects. He said to ET: "I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm going to miss him when I go back to work later in the year," Harry Potter star shared. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective -- not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years." "I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either," he continued.

Danie Radcliffe is currently promoting the fourth season of his anthology series Miracle Workers. The series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Karan Soni, Sasha Compere, and Lolly Adefope.

Daniel, 33, and Erin, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked dating rumours after co-starring in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings. In late March, the actor couple were reportedly expecting a baby, after Erin was spotted with her baby bump in New York City.