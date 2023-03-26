Dalljiet Kaur Is Ready To Begin Her New Life In Kenya With Husband Nikhil And Son Jaydon

Dalljiet Kaur shared this picture. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has "officially" moved to Kenya with her husband Nikhil Patel and son Jaydon. Dalljiet, in her latest Instagram entry, announced the shift by posting some adorable pictures with her husband. Newlyweds Dalljiet and Nikhil, who are currently enjoying every bit of their marital bliss, jetted off to Kenya after returning from their honeymoon in Thailand and Singapore. Accompanying the couple was also Dalljiet's son Jaydon from her previous marriage to actor Shalin Bhanot. Sharing some images with her husband Nikhil, the actress wrote, "Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness… more laughters…. More beautiful memories … Let the magic begin."

The actress also posted a picture of her son on her Instagram stories and shared how her family came to see them off at the airport. She captioned it, “Goodbyes are not easy”.

Actress Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel, a businessman, in an intimate ceremony last week in the presence of friends and family. The couple then left for their honeymoon, first to Thailand and then to Singapore. Dalljiet, who has been regular at updating her Instagram family about her honeymoon, shared a video on Thursday in which Nikhil and Dalljiet are seen dancing in front of the iconic Raffles hotel. The two are also seen sharing a kiss at the end of the video. Along with the clip, Dalljiet wrote: “Singapore Slinging. Yes, I know it's a cliche, but it was a memorable experience.” She added that the video credit “goes to Vikram, the iconic Raffles doorman.”

Before leaving for their honeymoon, Dalljiet Kaur posted a fun video in which she is seen sitting in a luggage trolley while Nikhil pulls the trolley. Sharing the post, Dalljiet wrote, "Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr and Mrs Patel. Let's call this one our "Honeymoon"!”

Dalljiet Kaur reportedly met Nikhil Patel at a party in Dubai, and soon they started dating. Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage.