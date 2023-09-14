Dalip Tahil Reveals What A Delhi Couple Said About Shah Rukh Khan During Baazigar Shoot

Dalip Tahil with Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from Baazigar. (Courtesy: AmyStone)

Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was released in November 1993. Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was also an integral part of Baazigar's star cast. He played the iconic antagonist Madan Chopra. In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Dalip Tahil opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the Abbas Mustan film. He admired SRK's dedication and commitment. The veteran actor also said that the shooting for Baazigar was “so enjoyable” that they didn't even realise when the film was completed. “Aisa kabhi laga hi nahi ki hum seriously shooting kar rahe hai [It never felt like we were seriously shooting],” he quipped.

Dalip Tahil said, “Toh humne Baazigar ki shooting shuru kari. Khub maza aaya hum Sriperumbudur gaye hum. Vaha par toh 5 din ke liye hum gadiyan chala rahe the, race cars. Itna maza aa raha tha ki lag hi nahi raha tha ki hum shooting kar rahe hai. Shah Rukh [Khan] aur mai us track par race karte hi rehte the. Humko rok ke kehte the ke bhaiya camera ke liye bhi kuch karo...Puri film mai, it was so enjoyable. Aise filmcomplete ho gayi… aisa kabhi laga hi nhi ki hum seriously ek shooting kar rahe hai. Johnny Lever sahab ke sath bhi itna maza aata tha. [We really enjoyed shooting for Baazigar. We went to Sriperumbudur (in Tamil Nadu) for five days, and we were only driving cars there. We enjoyed it so much that it never felt like we were shooting for a film. Shah Rukh (Khan) and I used to race on those tracks and people used to request us to perform some scenes for the camera as well. Just like that, we completed the film and it never felt like we were seriously shooting. We also enjoyed Johnny Lever's company].”

He continued: “Voh [Shah Rukh Khan] superstar nhi the us zamane mai. Par unka jo commitment aur dedication thi aur jis tareke se kaam karte the… sab Kajol, Shilpa [Shetty], Johnny [Lever]…It was a very good atmosphere. Toh mai phir se bolta hu mai bahut lucky hu ki mujhe is tarah ki films mili. Aur Abbas Mastan sahab bhi form mai the. [Shah Rukh Khan was not a superstar at that time. But his commitment and dedication and the way he worked was the same. Everyone Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Johnny Lever… It was a very good atmosphere. So, I say it again that I am very lucky that I got such opportunities. Abbas Mastan was also in his full form at that time].”

Dalip Tahil also recalled a hilarious incident when a Punjabi couple called Shah Rukh Khan “apna Shuruk.”

“Hum hotel mai the…toh mai neeche aaya… mai kahi ja raha tha Delhi mai… Baazigar ki shooting ke dauran. Toh jab mai neeche aaya ek Punjabi couple baithe the. Unhone bola ki array Dalip ji how are you? Kaise aana hua Delhi mai? Toh maine kaha shooting kar rahe hai film ki. Unhone ne pucha kon si film hai… toh maine kaha Baazigar. Toh unhone kaha hero kaun hai….Toh maine socha Shah Rukh naya hai toh uske naam par pura vazan daal kar bol deta hu. Toh maine kaha Shah Rukh Khan. Toh unhonay apni wife ko kaha: ‘Maine bola na tereko arey apna Shuruk.' [During the shooting of Baazigar, I was in Delhi. So when I went down from my hotel, a Punjabi couple greeted me. I told them that I was shooting for a film. When they quizzed about the name and the actor, I replied “Baazigar” and Shah Rukh Khan (with great emphasis and power) So the husband told his wife: ‘I told you it is our Shuruk']”

Apart from Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan and Dalip Tahil have worked together in Darr, Deewana, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani among others.