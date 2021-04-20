Cuteness Overload: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And An Epic Hug. Pic Here

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, just like this forever (courtesy virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new Instagram selfie is giving the Internet life. The couple recently returned to Mumbai from Chennai - Virat was in the Tamil Nadu capital for the Indian Premier League. They flew back on Monday evening along with baby daughter Vamika. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old cricketer shared a cuteness overloaded selfie of the two sharing a hug and we can't even... Virat Kohli simply captioned the loved-up moment with the red heart emoji on Instagram - he can be seen roping in Anushka for a hug. No words needed for this pic of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is a man of few words when it comes to Instagram and there's proof in his pervious social media posts. For adorable moments with Anushka Sharma, a heart full of love is the only emotion he describes them with. Here's what he posted in March:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child - baby daughter Vamika - in January. On Women's Day, Virat dedicated the heart-warming post to Anushka and wrote: "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world."

In terms of work, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to play an IPL match on April 22, to be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In terms of films, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.