Crazy Viral: Virat Kohli Rushes To Hug Anushka Sharma After India's Champions Trophy Win

The Indian cricket team ended a 12-year wait by clinching the Champions Trophy with a memorable win against New Zealand in Dubai.

The team's unbeaten streak throughout the tournament showed impressive performances from every player, with each one contributing significantly to the victory.

Soon after the win, Virat was seen rushing into the stands to hug Anushka, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. In a particularly adorable clip, Virat was spotted doing a playful thumka while holding her close. The couple, beaming with joy, were also seen sharing a bottle of water.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.