Tyler Farr Cancels Goshen Stampede Appearance Following Serious Farm Accident

Country singer Tyler Farr is recovering after a serious accident on his farm necessitated hospitalisation and forced him to cancel a scheduled performance. The Redneck Crazy singer was expected to appear on stage at the Goshen Stampede in Connecticut on June 13, but organisers later announced that he won't be able to appear due to a “severe concussion.”

The news caused concern among fans; very little information has been shared about what happened. Reports indicate that Farr was involved in a motor vehicle accident on his property, but neither the singer nor his team has provided additional details about the incident.

Following the cancellation, David Foster and the All Stars stepped in to fill the spot at the festival.

Taking to Instagram, the team behind Goshen Stampede wrote, “Due to a motor vehicle incident on his farm, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion. Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2026. We appreciate everyone's understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, attention has turned to Tyler Farr's upcoming performances, including his next appearance at the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival in California on June 20. Farr is also set to perform at the Saline County Fair on July 17. His upcoming schedule continues at the Freedom Fest on July 18, followed by LA-Z Acres Kountry Jam 2026 on July 24. Later in the year, he is expected to appear at the Texas Club on August 21, The Grainery on September 3, Rockin On The River on September 4 and the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion on September 5.

At this stage, it remains unclear if the singer will be well enough to return to the stage.