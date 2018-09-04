Composer Wajid Khan Isn't In Hospital, Tweets Pic From Studio

Wajid Khan in his studio. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo shared a health update on social after reports of him being hospitalised due to artery blockage went viral on Tuesday. The composer of track like Jalwa and Do You Wanna Partner, attached a picture of himself apparently form his studio to reassure his fans. "Hi everyone. The rumours about my ill health are FALSE, I am absolutely fine. This has shown me how much you all care about me and for that I can only say thank you for all your love and concern. I'm feeling very loved today," he tweeted soon after the rumour spread like wildfire.

Here's Wajid Khan's tweet:

Hi everyone. The rumours about my ill health are FALSE, I am absolutely fine. This has shown me how much you all care about me & for that I can only say thank you for all your love & concernI'm feeling very loved today :-) pic.twitter.com/QuVnFlETVJ — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) September 4, 2018

On Tuesday, it was reported that Wajid Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he complained of chest pain. As per a report published on Times of India it was later revealed that "one of his arteries had 100 per cent blockage while the other one had a ninety percent block."

Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan complete the Sajid-Wajid duo, who've composed music for films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (their debut), Gunaah, Tere Naam, Welcome, Son of Sardaar, the Dabangg series and recently released Satyameva Jayate among others.

Wajid Khan is also a singer and he had recorded songs such as Mashallah (from Ek Tha Tiger), Humka Peeni Hai (from Dabangg) and Tajdar-E-Haram (from Satyameva Jayate).

Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan are the sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Khan.