Coldplay Announces Fourth Concert In India. Check Out Date, Venue And Ticket Prices

Coldplay has announced a new show in Ahmedabad, India, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025. Tickets for the concert will be available for purchase on BookMyShow starting November 16, 2024 at 12 PM IST.

The announcement was made by the official Instagram handle of Coldplay. The caption read, "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest-ever show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST." Similar to their upcoming shows in Mumbai, the ticket sales for Ahmedabad will feature a virtual queue system, where fans will be randomly assigned queue positions.

Fans attending the show can look forward to Coldplay's iconic hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars and Adventure of a Lifetime. The band's return to India comes after a nine-year hiatus, with their last performance in the country taking place in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

In addition to the Ahmedabad concert, Coldplay has also announced two shows in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. The band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, will be performing their largest show ever in Ahmedabad as part of their global tour.