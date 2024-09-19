Coldplay Is Coming To Mumbai (Again). Check Out Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

In an exciting announcement for music enthusiasts across India, Grammy-winning band Coldplay has confirmed that their Music of the Spheres World Tour will make its way to the country. The highly anticipated concerts are set for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. "This is the moment you've been waiting for!" told a representative from BookMyShow Live to ANI. "We are thrilled to bring Coldplay back to India," a promoter told the news agency, adding, "This tour is going to be an extraordinary experience for everyone."

Tickets for the Mumbai concerts will go on sale starting September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST, exclusively through BookMyShow. The tour will feature a mix of hits from the acclaimed album Music of the Spheres, including new singles like We Pray and Feels Like I'm Falling In Love. Fans can also look forward to classics such as Yellow, Fix You and Viva La Vida, all set to be showcased in a spectacular production complete with lasers, fireworks and LED displays.

To enhance accessibility, Coldplay will offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at approximately Rs 2000 (the equivalent of Euro 20) each. These will be available for purchase starting November 22, 2024, allowing fans to buy them in pairs for a shared concert experience. Since its launch in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. Upcoming shows will also take place in Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, is set to release on October 4, 2024, and aims to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, with each vinyl crafted from 100% recycled plastic. Lead vocalist Chris Martin shared his thoughts on the album's theme, stating, "I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response to the conflicts we face in the world today".

The band's previous performance in India was in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. Since its formation in 1997, Coldplay has captivated audiences with hits like A Sky Full of Stars, Don't Panic, Viva La Vida, and In My Place.