Class Of '83 Trailer: It's A Hard Knock Life In Bobby Deol's Police Academy

Highlights 'Class Of '83' releases on Netflix on August 21

The film is said to be "based on true events"

Bobby Deol plays the protagonist in the film

Class Of '83 looks promising. Headlined by Bobby Deol, Class Of '83 is set in 1983 Mumbai and is the story of a dedicated policeman turned police instructor, who trains a bunch of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates and forms a squad to take a down a gangster named Kalsekar. The makers describeClass Of '83 as a film which is "based on a true story." The film is said to be inspired by Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi's book The Class Of 83. Bobby Deol plays the role of Dean Vijay Singh, whose first dialogue in the trailer is: "I want to give one more shot..." to his pupils, who stumble initially during their rigorous training sessions. Just when you think Vijay Singh is talking about the trainees, he clarifies he wants another chance at playing the "game" and hints a harrowing past. Soon, the trailer reveals that while trying to track down Kalsekar's underworld activities, Vijay Singh's wife and child were killed.

One of the policemen in Vijay Singh's squad says in the trailer: "We all know what happened with you and it happened because you didn't know how to play the game." The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is a true blue cop drama with glimpses of Vijay Singh's efforts to train the squad, which will have the freedom to "encounter gangsters without any restriction of jurisdiction." Their motto is that getting rid of gangsters like Kalsekar is to "Save Bombay from a disease." During his mission, Dean Vijay Singh also finds himself in trouble for his extreme ways but fights on - balancing law and order on one hand and breaking rules on the other.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class Of '83 is the first Netflix film produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will premiere on Netflix on August 21, days after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's release on the OTT platform.