Cinderella At 2am: Shin Hyun Been And Moon Sang Min's K-Drama Locks Premiere Date

Stills from Cinderella At 2am. (courtesy: coupangplay)

The romantic comedy series Cinderella at 2am, featuring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min, has finally locked a premiere date. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere on Coupang Play on August 24. Set in an office environment, Cinderella at 2am explores the tumultuous relationship between Seo Ju Won, a young heir to a chaebol empire who is smitten with Ha Yun Seo, a pragmatic and capable woman determined to end their romance.

Shin Hyun Been portrays the role of Ha Yun Seo, a straightforward woman who scoffs at fairy-tale love. When urged by her boyfriend's mother to break up, she calmly provides her bank account details, clearly indicating where any payoff should be directed. Moon Sang Min, on the other hand, takes on the role of Seo Ju Won, the romantic youngest son of a wealthy family.

Despite his privileged upbringing, he is determined to win back Yun Seo's affection after she abruptly ends their relationship. The series delves into Ju Won's persistent pursuit of Yun Seo. Meanwhile, Yun Seo's resolve to stand by her decision, even after being compensated for the breakup, adds an intriguing twist to the narrative.

Viewers can catch new episodes on Coupang Play every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM KST, followed by broadcasts on Channel A at 9:20 PM KST.

On the work front, Shin Hyun Been has appeared in several popular K-dramas including Reborn Rich, Hospital Playlist, Tell Me That You Love Me, Reflection Of You, Mistress and others.

Moon Sang Min, on the other hand, was last seen in Wedding Impossible. He won the Best New Actor award for his role in Under the Queen's Umbrella at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.