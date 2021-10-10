Chup Motion Poster: R Balki's New Film Is An 'Ode' To Guru Dutt

Guru Dutt in a still from Chup motion poster. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights The motion poster of Chup was unveiled on Guru Dutt's death anniversary

Guru Dutt died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964

Chup is a psychological thriller

Filmmaker R Balki, who is known for helming movies like Shamitabh, Padman and Paa, released the motion poster his new film titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist on Sunday. Chup is a psychological thriller that stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. R Balki and his team unveiled the motion poster of the film on the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary. The film is R Balki's "ode" to Guru Dutt, who died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. The motion poster shows a portrait of Guru Dutt, followed by the names of the stars featuring in the film. "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," R Balki said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Amitabh Bachchan, who has featured in R Balki's Paa, Shamitabh and Cheeni Kum, wrote: "#Chup... Motion Poster." Padman star Akshay Kumar also shared the motion poster on social media and called it "intriguing." He wrote: "After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki."

"Have been waiting for this day! Here is the first look of our very ambitious #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist," wrote Dulquer Salmaan sharing the poster of the film.

Watch the motion poster of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist here:

Chup is being co-produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by R Balki, scriptwriter Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Guru Dutt was known for his performances in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

(With inputs from PTI)