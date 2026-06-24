Christina Ricci Says "Shame On" Jimmy Fallon For Having Conor McGregor on "The Tonight Show"

Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon had mixed martial artist Conor McGregor on his talk show in a recent segment. McGregor came to promote his return to the UFC at UFC 329.

After the episode aired, many took to social media to slam Fallon for inviting the 37-year-old Irish artist, who was found criminally liable for sexual assault in 2024.

Among those criticising him was Christina Ricci for welcoming McGregor onto The Tonight Show. The Emmy-nominated actress was very furious following McGregor's appearance on June 16.

Christina Ricci Slams Jimmy Fallon

She reposted a viral post from entrepreneur Adam McCrae on her Instagram Story that recounted some of the graphic details that emerged amid the legal proceedings.

The post read, “Conor McGregor raped a woman so brutally that the EMT who saw her commented on the severity of her bruising. She also had to have the tampon she was using when he raped her surgically removed, as it had been shoved so far inside her.”

“Why the ABSOLUTE F*** is this piece of human garbage being given a platform on Jimmy Fallon's show? Shame on you, Jimmy,” it concluded.

As of now, Jimmy Fallon has not addressed any of the backlash he is facing for having Conor McGregor on his show.

How Are Social Media Users Reacting?

Jimmy skipped to post the episode featuring McGregor on his Instagram. A number of people took to the comments section of a June 18 post featuring Fallon with musical icon Paul McCartney, the first post from the account since McGregor appeared on the NBC late night program to slam him.

“Don't want to post McGregor @jimmyfallon? Why not?” a user asked.

Another wrote, “We thought you were one of the good ones.”

“So disappointing, there's no way people involved in this show couldn't have known about what Conor McGregor has done. Imagine sitting it the audience and having to look at and listen to that éigneoir,” read a comment.

An individual remarked, “As an Irish woman I stand with Nikita Hand and very disappointed you had Conor McGregor on your show.”

Conor McGregor's Case

Conor McGregor was sued by former hairstylist Nikita Hand amid allegations of sexual assault. The woman was awarded $260,000 in damages and another $1.5 million in court costs following an eight-day trial in Dublin.

In July 2025, the UFC staple had lost an appeal in the civil court case following its ruling that he had ‘brutally raped and battered' Hand in Dublin in December 2018.

After he was found criminally liable, the appeal was dismissed ‘in its entirety.' McGregor denied the claims against him, calling them fabricated and saying that his relations with Hand had been consensual.

Hand had filed the civil lawsuit after prosecutors in Dublin would not charge McGregor, citing a lack of evidence and low chance to convict.

In recent years, Conor made headlines for comments opposing immigration and critical of various politicians in Ireland.