The Place Of Many Firsts For Chitrangda Singh: Date, Dance And More

Chitrangda Singh shared this image. (courtesy: chitrangda)

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh always keeps it real on social media for her fans. As a pleasant surprise to her social media followers, the actress has shared a set of images and videos from Wheler Club in Meerut where she spent a considerable part of her childhood. The Instagram carousel begins with Chitrangda Singh in front of the 1863 structure and is followed by a tour of the space by the actress. In one of the clips, Chitrangda Singh offered fans a glimpse of the ballroom where she was formally asked for a dance for the very first time. She followed this up with a quick walk through the library where the actress grew up reading Mills & Boon and works of Jeffrey Archer and Sidney Sheldon, among others. Chitrangda Singh also added a sneak peek of the billiards room, the ladies' room, and a photo with her brother, golfer Digvijay Singh.

Sharing the post, Chitrangda Singh wrote: “Those growing up years. So many memories…first date was actually a movie date... all we did was sit together and have popcorn! Sweaty hands through the first dance, cycling in the hot afternoons to the swimming pool. Helping some of my brother's friends to enter the party because “stags“ were strictly not allowed. Wheelers Club was buzzing back then. I remember thick red velvet curtains and shiny wooden floors that would be powdered before a dance party. Children below 12 are not allowed in the bar rooms and dance floors…couldn't wait to grow up to 13 haha coolest guys … the best music... It was THE “hangout place”. My fondest memories growing up.”

In response to the post, composer-singer Swanand Kirkire asked, “This is Meerut, right? What a beautiful place.” To this, Chitrangda Singh said, “Yaa Swanand, it's Meerut cantonment.”

Recently, Chitrangda Singh also shared a post thanking fans for the love coming her way for her role in Gaslight. Sharing a fan-made poster, the actress said, “Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation for our film and Rukmini (heart emoji). Want to especially thank Rrupesh Tillu, our acting coach who helped me get under Rukmini's skin! Learnt so much from you.”

Chitrangda Singh is known for her work in films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz , I, Me Aur Main and Bob Biswas. She was last seen in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan.