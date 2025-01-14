Chitrangda Singh Joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui In <i>Raat Akeli Hai</i> Sequel

Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller film that dropped on Netflix on July 31, 2020.

It had Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to reprise his role as the sharp inspector Jatil Yadav, Chitrangda Singh will be taking over the reigns for the female lead, in the sequel.

The onscreen pairing of Nawazuddin and Chitrangda is refreshing, and out-of-the-box. Fans are excited to see the chemistry of the unconventional pairing.

The story is kept under wraps, however, fans are excited to see how it continues from the first instalment.

The audience is intrigued to find out if the makers will be able to keep the suspense and complex scenario intact, in the second part too.

Raat Akeli Hai was about a newly married landlord, who gets mysteriously murdered. What further makes the matter complicated is, when a misfit cop investigates the case, but faces obstacles because of the victim's secretive family.

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will also be seen in Housefull 5 which boasts of a star cast.

She has worked with Akshay Kumar earlier in Khel Khel Mein, Gabbar is Back, Desi Boyz, and Joker. She will be seen reuniting once again with the Khiladi, in the masala entertainer Housefull 5.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last project was Rautu Ka Raaz, a murder mystery. It was released on June 28, 2024, on ZEE5.