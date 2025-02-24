A Picture-Perfect Frame Featuring Chiranjeevi With Indian Cricketers Tilak Varma And Abhishek Sharma

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy. The Sunday fixture saw India registering a thumbing victory over arch-rivals.

Virat Kohli smashed a special 51st ODI ton, guiding India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai. But did you know megastar Chiranjeevi was in the Gulf nation for the match?

Well, he has posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the photos and video, Chiranjeevi is interacting with fans. He also poses for a selfie with India cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma. We can also spot GMR chairman Srinivas Bommidala and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

After sharing the pictures and video, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! Kudos to the Entire Team!!! Such a treat to watch the Fireworks from the SENSATIONAL Virat Kohli. Bravo, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav & Captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team!!”

He continued, “And It's been Absolutely Electrifying watching this Super Thrilling match Live with some dear friends Anurag Singh Thakur, Bommidala GMR, & young cricketer Tilak Varma among others!!! More power to India!!! Jai Hind!!!”

Earlier, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha flew to Dubai to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. The couple was joined by close friends Nagarjuna, his wife, Amala Akkineni, and Namrata Shirodkar. Posting two candid glimpses from his memorable celebration on Instagram, he wrote, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai!”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, alongside Trisha Krishnan Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and others in key roles.