<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Next Stop For Vicky Kaushal's Film - Rs 300 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is eyeing the ₹300 crore mark at the box office. On day 9, Laxman Utekar's historical drama saw a significant jump and collected ₹44 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall 56.09% Hindi occupancy on February 22. So far, Chhaava has amassed ₹286.75 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy.

With Vicky Kaushal headlining the project, Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty and Divya Dutta are also part of the movie.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Chhaava's second-Friday box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “After a phenomenal first week, #Chhaava storms into Week 2 with a bang... Biz on [second] Friday is higher than [first] Thursday - highlighting its extraordinary hold.”

Predicting that Chhaava will certainly cross ₹500 crore, the trade analyst added, “#Chhaava has consistently delivered ₹ 20 cr+ on weekdays throughout Week 1 [Monday to Thursday], and with ₹ 20 cr+ on its second Friday, it's crystal clear that the film will not stop at ₹ 400 cr... ₹ 500 cr now seems certain.”

Originally scheduled for release on December 6, Chhaava was postponed to avoid clashing with Pushpa 2, which was set for December 5. Praising the decision, Taran Adarsh noted, “The decision to avoid a clash with #Pushpa2 [on 5 December 2024] has allowed both #Pushpa2 and #Chhaava to realize their full potential with solo releases... A clash would have negatively impacted the business prospects of both films, particularly in #Maharashtra.”

“#Chhaava [Week 2] Fri 24.03 cr. Total: ₹ 249.31 cr,” he added.

Chhaava has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.