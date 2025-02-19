<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Next Stop For Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Film - Rs 200 Crore

Chhaava, the latest historical epic starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office, with impressive growth on Day 5.

On Tuesday, the movie earned Rs 25.75 crore, bringing its total to Rs 171.28 crore. This marks a slight 2% increase from its Day 4 collection of Rs 24 crore.

The movie had a stellar opening weekend, grossing Rs 31 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 39.30 crore on Day 2, and Rs 48.5 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday, the film collected Rs 24.10 crore.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Aurangzeb.

Other notable cast members include Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

The film is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music and score for the film are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.