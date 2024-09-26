Advertisement

Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Finalise Divorce 6 Years After Separation

In 2018, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced that they have "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple" in a joint statement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan pictured together.
New Delhi:

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce, six years after calling it quits. According to a report in People, both have waived spousal support, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for December. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, with Jenna filing for divorce in October of that year. The couple met while filming Step Up in 2006 and got engaged two years later. They married in Malibu in 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013.

ICYDK, the divorce proceedings involved disputes over profits from the Magic Mike franchise, which began during their marriage. Jenna Dewan's attorneys argued that the film was developed during their relationship and co-financed with marital funds, while Channing Tatum's legal team maintained that he never concealed finances or denied Jenna her share of community assets.

Channing Tatum is now engaged to his Blink Twice director, Zoe Kravitz, with whom he has been linked since 2021. Jenna, on the other hand, is engaged to Steve Kazee and shares two children with him: a four-year-old son named Callum and a baby girl named Rhiannon, born in June this year.

A source told People in April that Jenna wanted to settle her divorce from Channing "before she gets married again," even though both were declared legally single by the judge in November 2019.

