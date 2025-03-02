Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Confirm Romance At Pre-Oscars 2025 Party

Actor and producer Channing Tatum recently attended a pre-Oscars party in 2025 in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by Australian model Inka Williams. Their recent outing sparked rumors of a potential romance.

Tatum's former fiancee, Zoe Kravitz, was also present at the event. Tatum was dressed in a black T-shirt, matching pants, boots, and a beige jacket, while Williams wore a strapless black dress with a tasseled skirt, black stiletto pumps, and large hoop earrings.

Tatum and Kravitz were engaged in October 2023 but parted ways a year later, citing differences in their life stages. Despite their split, Kravitz had kind words about their past relationship, sharing, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much." She went on to express pride in his career, saying, "I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Kravitz also spoke highly of Tatum's growth as an actor, stating, "He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that."