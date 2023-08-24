Chandrayaan-3: Priyanka Chopra On Moon Landing - 'Congratulations To The Brilliant Minds'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

A billion hearts are full after Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. As the country rejoiced and celebrated India's big feat, joining in the celebrations was also global star Priyanka Chopra. Sharing a picture of the moon landing on her Instagram feed, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress wrote, "India on the moon. #proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds. ISRO for making Chandrayaan-3 such a success." Her post is all heart. See what she posted below:

Besides Priyanka Chopra, some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry also celebrated the day by posting on their respective social media feeds. Shah Rukh Khan found the perfect lines from a song featuring himself, to sum up the moment. SRK borrowed from Chaand Taare who featured in his 1997 film Yes Boss to caption his post.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan sings Chaand Taare to his co-star Juhi Chawla and the romantic lyrics lend themselves perfectly to India's moon touchdown. “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon (I will pluck the moon and stars and spread them across the world),” SRK wrote, adding: “Aaj India aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon.”

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

After a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully. The Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing around 6 PM on August 23.

With this touchdown on the moon in the second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

According to PTI reports, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. Its objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.