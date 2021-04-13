Cast Of This Dharma Film Not Final: Karan Johar's Clarification Amid 'Conjecture'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy karanjohar)

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar threw in his popular 'C' word (as in "conjecture") in his latest tweet on Tuesday evening. In his tweet, Karan Johar busted all the rumours that have been doing the rounds about the casting in Sharan Sharma's untitled project, which is being backed by Dharma Productions. The filmmaker's tweet arrived a day after several media sites including FilmiBeat, BollywoodLife stated that the aforementioned film will feature Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. Karan Johar added the cast of the film is yet to be finalised and asked to "wait for an official announcement."

"There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on the casting of Sharan Sharma's next film for Dharma Movies... Just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn't been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak...Please wait for an official announcement," Karan Johar tweeted on Tuesday.

Read Karan Johar's tweet here:

There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on The casting of Sharan Sharma's next film for @DharmaMovies... just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn't been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak.... please wait for an official announcement. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2021

This film will be Sharan Sharma's second directorial with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Last year, Sharan directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh.

As a producer, Karan Johar awaits the release of several films, which include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, an untitled Shakun Batra-directed film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He has also backed Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, KJo has also backed Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans, Searching For Sheela and the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.