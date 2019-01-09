Captain America Was Stuck With Technology. What Iron Man And Hulk Did Will Make You ROFL

Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo photographed together. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

As they wait for the release of Avengers: Endgame, it appears, actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo are sharing glimpses of their onscreen bond on social media. Apparently out of sheer frustration, Chris Evans (Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) ranted about technology and 'smart features' saying they are "major pain in all our a**es." Guess who from team Avengers was the first to rescue mock the Captain? Yes, Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). He tagged fellow Avenger, Dr Bruce Banner aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and wrote: "Hey Mark Ruffalo, looks like Cap needs a little tutoring from the science bros." Mark Ruffalo was quick to reply: "Call or DM us whenever you need assistance, Chris Evans. Also language." The latter part of Mark's message alluded to Captain America schooling his co-workers for using foul language in conversations onscreen.

hey @MarkRuffalo looks like Cap needs a little tutoring from the science bros. — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 8, 2019

Call or DM us whenever you need assistance, @ChrisEvans. Also language. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 8, 2019

But you do not mess with Captain America when he's stuck. In his reply to Iron Man's cheeky comment, he wrote: "I'm guessing the arc reactor (the power output in Iron Man's suit) doesn't need some sort of annoying upgrade or download or new OS every three months. HELP ME!"

I'm guessing the arc reactor doesn't need some sort of annoying upgrade or download or new OS every 3 months. HELP ME! https://t.co/FjIbBBG3va — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 8, 2019

Back to Avengers: Endgame - the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film is the sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. It is also the finale of the Avenger series. At the end of Infinity War, supervillain Thanos wiped off half the human population from the earth, including 50 per cent of the Avengers. Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk survive Thanos' snap and Endgame will map their efforts to undo Thanos' destruction.

Avengers: Endgame will open in cinemas in April 2019.