Bullet Train: First Trailer Of Brad Pitt's Film Is Packed With Action

A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: youtube)

Brad Pitt's effortless action-comedy avatar takes centre-stage in the trailer of the upcoming film 'Bullet Train', unveiled on Wednesday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based on 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.

The Oscar-winning actor stars in the stylish action-thriller from the director of 'Deadpool 2', David Leitch.

Nearly three-minutes long, the first trailer for the film is packed with action and Pitt's unique brand of charming humour.

Check out the trailer here:

Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic assassins, all with their own objectives, set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

In addition to Pitt, 'Bullet Train' stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martinez Ocasio.

'Bullet Train' is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua and arrives in theatres on July 15, 2022.