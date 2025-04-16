BTS Moments From The Song <i>Jaadu</i> From <i>Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins</i> With Saif Ali Khan

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is led by Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.

The film is a highly-anticipated one as it has kept the excitement alive amongst the audience with its gripping trailer and edge-of-the-seat action sequences.

Their first song drop titled Jaadu has been winning the Internet, especially Jaideep Ahlawat's killer moves which have been the talk of the town.

As Saif's fans continue to vibe to the track's upbeat tunes, the recently released BTS video from his fan page features the making of Jaadu. The video showcases some BTS moments of Saif getting into the groove and his camaraderie with his co-stars on set.

The video begins with Saif Ali Khan's snippets from getting off of his vanity to arriving on the sets of Jewel Thief, to sharing the dance floor with co-stars Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor.

It also gives a peek into on-set discussions with the crew, glancing over the final shot, and fun-filled moments on set. Seven days into the release of Jaadu, the song has crossed a whopping 8 million views on YouTube.

Saif plays the role of a con man named Rehan Roy, who is hired by a powerful crime lord, Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif's character is on a mission to get his hands on an elusive diamond: The African Red Sun, all while combating twists, turns, tactics, and wading past the ruthless cop, Kunal Kapoor.

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and backed by Siddharth Anand. It will drop on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

