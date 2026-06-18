Brooklyn Beckham’s New Advert Has A Connection To His Photography Career

Brooklyn Beckham is facing flak for his new DoorDash advert. The full version of the clip, which was released after England's World Cup match on Wednesday night, has sparked accusations that the 27-year-old is trying to profit from his feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham.



The video also included a reference to Brooklyn's failed photography career. The video comes days after a rep for Broolyn and wife, Nicola Peltz, accused the Beckhams of ‘staging' a reconciliation stunt.



The ad shows Brooklyn walking inside a lavish mansion. One of the photos displayed on a wall is the 27-year-old's infamous Elephants in Kenya snap, which was part of his 2017 photography book.



Brooklyn had tried out photography as a career and released his much criticised What I See book when he was 18, sharing photos of his life and family. Among the 300 images in the photobook, his blurry image of elephants stood out.



Brooklyn wrote in the caption the animals were “so hard to photograph,” as per The Daily Mail. He was mocked a lot for his photographs.



The advert has sparked criticism, according to the outlet, with many people slamming Brooklyn for cashing in on his feud with the Beckhams, despite having no contact with them.



The video also shows Brooklyn throwing his football tickets onto a table with a stack of unopened letters, a camera, and a luxury watch that is believed to have been a gift from dad David Beckham, as per Metro.



The DoorDash advert has left the Beckham family devastated, as per an insider. A source told the outlet, “‘No one could have predicted he would do something like this. Monetising this situation will be heartbreaking for David and Victoria, especially after his dig at “Brand Beckham” in his statement.”



Days earlier, Brooklyn Beckham had accused his family of “choreographing” a reconciliation attempt after photos of his sister, Harper, visiting his home in Los Angeles surfaced. The teenager and the entire family were in the city for David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Brooklyn and Nicola missed the ceremony.



The couple also did not appear to be at home when Harper visited. The 14-year-old left moments after she entered the property.



Beckham has been estranged from his family for over a year. The 27-year-old had earlier accused parents David and Victoria Beckham of trying to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola.