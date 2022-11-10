Britney Spears' Reply To Millie Bobby Brown's Biopic Comment: 'I'm Not Dead'

Millie Bobby Brown(L), Britney Spears (R).(courtesy: britneyspears)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she stated that she would like to play Britney Spears in the singer's biopic. "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. It would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," Millie Bobby Brown said on the show. However, Britney Spears wasn't very keen on the idea of her biopic being made. In a cryptic Instagram entry, an excerpt from her post read: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... Dude I'm not dead! Although it's pretty f****** clear they preferred me dead... I guess my family is going to lock their doors now."

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown had said, "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you. I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Read Britney Spears' post here:

In terms of work, Millie Bobby Brown recently starred in the second part of the Netflix film Enola Holmes, in which she played the titular role of a young detective navigating through life and attempting to keep up with her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

Millie Bobby Brown is best-known for her role as Eleven in the web-series Stranger Things. She also starred in Intruders. She has been a part of films like Godzilla vs Kong and the Enola Holmes series.

Britney Spears who has been extremely vocal about her struggles after the end of her conservatorship, often shares posts about her personal life. A Los Angeles judge in November 2021 dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by the singer's father.