British Actor Timothy West Dies At 90

He appeared in a number of television series, including Not Going Out, Bleak House, Gentleman Jack, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Read Time: 2 mins
Timothy West was a regular on television since the 1960s.

Actor Timothy West, English actor and presenter who was a regular presence on television since the 1960s, has died. He was 90. His children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West, said in a statement: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father, Timothy West, died peacefully in his sleep yesterday (Nov 12) evening." According to the BBC, the actor is survived by his wife, Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days," the actor's children further said in the statement.

West played lead roles in Uncle Vanya, Death of a Salesman, The Master Builder, Long Day's Journey into Night and Macbeth, as per The Guardian. His memorable roles include the portrayal of Mikhail Gorbachev, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

His greatest success on television came with Great Canal Journeys, a funny series that centred around his family's passion for narrowboats.

It was first broadcast in 2014.

West had a daughter, Juliet, with his first wife, Jacqueline Boyer. Their marriage ended in divorce, The Guardian said. He and Scales had two sons, Samuel and Joseph.

West's parents were the actors Lockwood West and Olive Carleton-Crowe.

