Box Office Report- Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike Crosses The 200-Crore Mark

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Seems like there is no stopping for Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike as the film has managed to collect Rs 200 crore within four weeks of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film hit the 200-crore-mark on Thursday. According to Taran Adarsh, the film starring Vicky Kaushal has enough josh to cross Rs 225 crore. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that a major segment of the film's success at the box office could be attributed to its strong performance in multiplexes. "Uri: The Surgical Strikehits double century. Has ample stamina and showcasing (at multiplexes) to cross Rs 225 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... .. Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross 225 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh described Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike's performance as sensational and he tweeted, "Uri: The Surgical Strike is sensational... Emerges highest grossing film in week 4 (Rs 29.02 crore), after Baahubali 2. Uri week 4 is higher than week 4 of Dangal, Sanju, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan...Incredible indeed."

Uri: The Surgical Strikeopened to largely poor average reviews. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of five and praised the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal for his performance. He wrote: "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout. It gets two stars - one for its technical sheen, the other for the male lead."

The film is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office and it clearly emerged as a winner.