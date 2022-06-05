Bollywood Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Test Positive For Covid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood actor a fast 'recovery'.

Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Katrina Kaif too tested positive recently, claimed several reports, and had to skip IIFA 2022 ceremony, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was declared the best actor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood superstar a fast 'recovery'.

"Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!" Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Several Bollywood actors have tested positive for the virus in recent times, even as Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in infections. On Saturday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive, just a week after Akshay Kumar announced he cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival after he tested positive.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported over 1,400 Covid-19 cases and Mumbai (961 new cases) accounted for almost 60 per cent of the state's total cases.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked people to wear masks and not to panic amid the spiralling cases. "There is no need to panic; fatalities are not increasing. I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film 'Jawan'. He also unveiled a poster of the upcoming project on social media.