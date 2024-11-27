Bollywood Director Ashwini Dhir's 18-Year-Old Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Accident

Bollywood director Ashwini Dhir's son Jalaj Dhir died in a car crash on November 23. He was 18. The incident took place on the Vile Parle highway. As per reports, Jalaj was travelling with his three friends. Reportedly, the person in the driving seat was under the influence of alcohol. Jalaj and one of his friends have lost their lives in the deadly crash. The other person who died in the accident was identified as Sarthak Kaushik.

Jalaj Dhir was supposed to accompany his father Ashwini Dhir to the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Ashwini's Hisaab Barabar premiered at the festival.

As per NDTV sources, the car was at a speed of 120-150 mph when it collided at Vile Parle. Sahil Mendha, the man behind the wheels, lost his control and ramped the car on a divider. Jimmy, one of the three friends, called the police and informed them about the accident. As of now, Sahil is in police custody.

Jalaj Dhir and his friends were having a house party at Goregaon East, reported Amar Ujala. The group played video games till 3 in the morning and then decided to go for a drive.

Ashwini Dhir is known for his work in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and Son Of Sardar. His latest film Hisaab Barabar featured R Madhavan in the lead role. The plot revolves around corruption and systemic injustice, with a story about a common man's fight against financial fraud.

Speaking to news agency ANI, R Madhavan said, "It's a matter of great pride that it premiered at IFFI, which has gained a stature over the years. It's just an aspiration film festival around the world... so congratulations to the entire team of IFFI, the government of Goa, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for having made it such a popular name.”