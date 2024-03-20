Bobby Deol On Dad Dharmendra's Reaction To Animal's Success: 'People Are Going Crazy For You'

Image was shared on X.(courtesy: X)

Bobby Deol, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, shared his dad and veteran actor Dharmendra's reaction on his film's Animal roaring success. Talking to Zoom TV, Bobby said that his father had the sweetest reaction to all the appreciation that he was receiving. “When Animal released and I came home, my dad said to me – because he loves social media – ‘Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai' (People are going crazy for you) I said ‘Papa, main aapka beta hun, deewane nahi honge to kya hoge‘. (Papa I am your son, of course they would go crazy.) It was a very special moment for me.”

The Barsaat actor also spoke about brotherhood in the film industry and said that even if everyone did not call him to congratulate, he was thankful for their love. “There are so many nice people in this industry. When Animal released, the kind of love I got from this industry was so beautiful, so special. Everyone didn't need to call me. I feel our industry is so amazing. It's just that sometimes social media makes it sound different,” he said.

On the work front, Suriya and Bobby Deol are all set to share screen space in Kanguva. In the film, Bobby will be seen playing the role of Udhiran, who is the antagonist. Bobby Deol said this about working with Suriya, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

Check out the teaser of Kanguva here:

Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.