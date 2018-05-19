Bobby Darling's Husband Ramneek Sharma Reportedly Sent To Jail For Domestic Violence Bobby Darling filed a domestic violence case against her husband in September 2017

Actor Bobby Darling's husband Ramneek Sharma has reportedly been sent to jail in connection with the domestic violence case filed against him by Bobby Darling in September last year. Bobby Darling, who renamed herself Paakhi Sharma several years ago, had accused Bhopal-based road contractor Ramneek Sharma of beating her, told SpotboyE that her husband was sent to jail on May 11. "Today is the third day that he is behind bars. The Delhi police arrested him on May 11. Thereafter, he moved application before Delhi courts but it has been rejected. Thankfully, I stand vindicated," she was quoted as saying.Bobby Darling married Ramneek Sharma in a private ceremony in February 2016 and she filed a domestic violence case against Ramneek in September 2017. At that time she told Bombay Times that Ramneek used to beat her up "after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs." She added: " I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me." Bobby Darling currently lives in New Delhi with her mother. Bobby Darling had also accused Ramneek Sharma, his brother and his mother of usurping her property and money. "He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing," she had said, adding that Ramneek would taunt her about "not being able to give him a child."Bobby Darling has participated in television reality show Bigg Boss 1 and films such as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shirin Farhad.