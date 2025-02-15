Blockbuster Pic Alert: Salman Khan Celebrates "Familitines Day" With Usual Suspects - "Khanenians, Agnihotrians And Sharmanians"

Salman Khan is known for being a devoted family man, and this Valentine's Day, while many celebrities shared photos with their partners, the actor chose to share a picture with his entire family.

Salman posted a family photo that included his father Salim Khan, mother Sushila, stepmother Helen, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, as well as their partners and children.

The actor captioned the picture, "Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, and Khanenians wish you all a happy Familitines Day."

Salman Khan recently shared his take on how to move on after a breakup. During a conversation with his nephew Arhaan Khan on his podcast Dumb Biryani, the Sultan actor gave his advice, saying, "Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say 'What's up, how's it going?'" He added, "Girlfriend broke up and went away, it's okay, go. Bye bye. When you have to take out a bandaid, how do you do it? You pull it out. Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say 'What's up, how's it going?'"

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Sikandar. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar also in key roles. The film's music has been scored by Santhosh Narayanan, with songs composed by Pritam.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is set to release on March 18, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr.