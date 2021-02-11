'Bikini Bodies Are Like Avocados,' Says Mira Rajput. See Her Post

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput is "dreaming" of her last vacation to destination Goa, which prompted an interesting analogy about in her head. Mira being Mira, had to share it with her Instagram family, which sounded somewhat like this: "Bikini bodies are like avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad." Mira also attached a photo of herself, in which she can be seen sporting Zimmermann swimwear pieces and posing by the pool - she threw on a printed shrug over a black bikini set and accessorized with some statement pieces in gold.

Last month, Mira Rajput was vacationing with husband Shahid Kapoor in Goa. She had filled up her Instagram with envy inducing glimpses of her Goa trip. She channeled major Princess Jasmin vibes and took wardrobe inspiration from Moira Rose of the TV show Schitt's Creek.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year - November 5. Jersey will have a theatrical release.