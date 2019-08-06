Bigg Boss Tamil: Saravanan Ousted Allegedly For Bragging About Groping Women On Show

Saravanan on a promotional poster of Bigg Boss Tamil. (Image courtesy: Tamil Bigg Boss)

Actor Saravanan, who bragged about having sexually harassed women on buses during an episode of Bigg Boss Tamil last week, was eliminated from the show allegedly for his controversial comments. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Kaushik LM tweeted Monday evening that the actor was ousted from the show as consequence of his remarks, which were originally criticised by the Internet, including celebrities such as Chinmayi Sripada but more on that later. Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Saravanan eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in bus travel during his youth."

Here are tweets:

#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 5, 2019

Breaking : #Saravanan evicted from #BiggBossTamil3 due to his recent controversial comments abt playfully groping female passengers while traveling in bus during his college days..



HUGE decision by #BiggBossTamil@vijaytelevision — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 5, 2019

Last week, during a weekend special episode with host Kamal Hassan, Saravanan boasted about taking buses in college with the sole purpose of groping female passengers. During the said episode, another housemate Meera Mithun alleged that director Cheran 'manhandled' her during a task, to which Kamla Hassan replied that inadvertent pushing happens all the time. When he elaborated saying people don't get into crowded buses with the purpose of groping women, Saravanan raised claimed he did exactly that as a college student.

Saravanan was ostracised on social media for his distasteful and flippant remarks. Singer Chinmayi Sirpada, who named leading poet-lyricist Vairamuthu in her #MeToo account last year, tweeted, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.



And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.



Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

A few days later, Saravanan attempted damage control by saying in a subsequent episode of the show, "No one should commit the same mistake I did. If you do that there is punishment for sure. I raised my hand when Kamal (Haasan) sir asked the question only to reiterate that no one should do that."

Saravanan has featured in several south Indian films including Suriyan Chandiran, Nallathe Nadakkum and Paruthiveeran to name a few.

