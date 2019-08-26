Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Weekend Episodes: Why Kasturi Chose Eviction Over Secret Room

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekend episodes

Tharsan, Sandy, Kasturi and Cheran were on the eviction list, who were facing the public vote in the Bigg Boss house. Eventually, it was Kasturi who received lesser number of votes and exited the show. She was given the option of staying in a secret room but Kasturi rejected the offer suggesting after hearing her children's voices, she had to see them.

During the luxury task in the weekdays, the housemates were asked to share about the teachers who have had major influences in their lives. While all housemates suggested their respective teacher's name, Kasturi indeed suggested it was her children who are her teachers. Bigg Boss then surprised the housemates by playing the voice clips of the teachers mentioned by the housemates. Kasturi's children also had a message for her.

Meanwhile, a major announcement was made by show host Kamal Hassan. He announced that in the forthcoming week, there will be no eviction. But this was not revealed to the housemates. The usual nomination process will take place this week, which was revealed by the promo released.

Moreover, during the previous week, 500 points were reduced from the luxury task. The reason for that was finally revealed by Kamal Hassan by showing the housemates a video in which Kavin was seen removing the battery from his mic. He helped Losliya remove the battery from her mic too. Kamal Haasan warned them not to repeat this.

Kamal Haasan spoke individually to each of the housemates, highlighting their strong points and areas of improvement. For the first time in the Bigg Boss house, Cheran has been handed captaincy for this week.

