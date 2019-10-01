Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 99 Written Update: Contestants Relive Best Moments On The Show

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Ex-contestants surprised the finalists with gifts They dug out old photographs from the show Sandy, Mugen, Losliya, Sherin are the show's finalists

On the 99th day of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, the four finalists enjoyed their day singing and dancing. The final four contestants - Sandy, Mugen, Losliya, Sherin - were asked to put forward their best claims and special talents suggesting why they should emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Following this, the evicted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants namely Meera, Mohan, Fathima and Reshma entered the house. They exchanged pleasantries and surprised the finalists with gifts. All the housemates were called into a room which was decorated with pictures of important events that took place in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Going down the memory lane, the housemates relived their best moments in the house through the photographs.

Fathima, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house spoke vividly about the photographs of Losliya and her dad. Fathima told that the photograph captures the various emotions that goes through Losliya and her dad who are meeting for the first time in 10 years.

Reshma and Mohan spoke about Mugen Rao who is in the good books of all Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants. They also spoke about the famous phase uttered by Mugen "Anbu mattum than annathai" (Only love is orphan). Reshma asked Mugen not to consider himself alone anymore.

Meera spoke about the photograph that showcased the heated argument she had with Cheran. Losliya on her part spoke about the photograph of her with her dad.

Mugen recalled the moment when his mother and sister entered the Bigg Boss house as his favourite memory. With this, the contestants ended the day in a happy mood.

Kavin and Tharsan who had made their exit from the Bigg Boss house recently shared a message on their social media pages, thanking people for their continuous support.

The promo for Tuesday's episode shows Mugen singing in the house. He is seen thanking Sandy for all the entertainment he has provided for keeping the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house lively.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.