Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Secretly Appointed As Baharwala (Once Again)

A still from the show. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Another day, another amazing update from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The reality show, which premiered on June 21, has been keeping fans glued to their screens with its never-ending drama. From surprising evictions to physical altercations, things are getting interesting. Now, as per the latest promo shared by the makers on Instagram, all eyes are on contest creator Lovekesh Kataria. The question: Is Lovekesh Kataria eliminated from the show? No, he didn't. Lovekesh was “secretly” re-appointed as the baharwala by none other than Bigg Boss, reported news agency IANS.

A quick recap — In the clip, we can hear the voice of Bigg Boss declaring that Lovekesh was the baharwala in the house. He added,“Mujhe failure bilkul bhi pasand nahi. Isiliye Lovekesh ko bataur baharwala fire karta hun [I don't like failure. Now, I have decided to fire Lovekesh as baharwala].” Bigg Boss went on to ask, “Kaun kaun chahata hai ki Lovekesh ghar se beghar hojaye? [Raise your hand if you want Lovekesh to leave the house]" In the next frame, we see Ranveer Shorey, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik vote in favour of Lovekesh's eviction. But they don't know that he has been saved. The report added that Lovekesh was also saved by the audience. Now, it will be interesting to see how the housemates will react to Lovekesh's presence in the future.

Meanwhile, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani was the latest contestant to leave the house. After leaving the show, Munisha shared a montage of her time inside the Bigg Boss house. Along with the clip on Instagram, she wrote a note for Vishal Pandey. It read, “Thank you for always having my back .. and I always have yours baby bro, Vishal Pandey. stay strong you will get through this…my journey has been memorable only thanks to you both Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey.”

Before Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik and Poulomi Das were eliminated from the show.